2 ATM card swappers held in Delhi; scooter, 41 cards seized

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) A Ghaziabad mechanic and a dairy owner were arrested in east Delhi’s Shahdara area for involvement in ATM card swapping frauds involving senior citizens, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

Asif (25) and Talib alias Kallu (25), both residents of Loni, were arrested while they were riding a stolen scooter, the police said, adding that 41 cards were recovered from them.

The police said the accused had devised a deceptive strategy targeting vulnerable ATM users — especially senior citizens or those appearing confused.

One of them would approach the victim, offering help with the ATM and while pretending to assist they would discreetly observe the victim entering his or her PIN.

“At an opportune moment, they would swap the real debit card with a similar looking fake or previously stolen card. Armed with the correct PIN and genuine card, the duo would quickly visit multiple ATMs to withdraw cash. The use of a stolen scooty allowed rapid movement between ATM locations, helping them to avoid detection,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh.

The two were found involved in at least 15 previous crimes in Uttar Pradesh’s Loni, Ghaziabad and Bijnor and at least three cases in Delhi.

Their arrest has led to solving of cases related to vehicle theft, cheating and theft in Krishna Nagar, Burari and Kalyanpuri areas, the police said.

Asif, a Class 12 pass out, operates a milk dairy in Loni and Talib, a Class 10 pass out, is a car mechanic, the police said.

The DCP said on May 23, ASI Satender received a credible tip-off that two known fraudsters — Asif and Talib — would be travelling to the Shahdara-Maujpur area on a stolen scooty to commit another fraud.

A team comprising SI Shailender Tiwari, ASI Satender, Head Constable Surjeet, and Head Constable Chander Pratap was swiftly formed under the supervision of Inspector Sunil Kundu and overall guidance of ACP Yashpal Singh, the police said.

A trap was laid at Kardampuri Nala Road behind Ambedkar College and the two were apprehended, said DCP Vikram Singh.

He said during interrogation, both the accused confessed targeting elderly and digitally illiterate ATM users.

“They admitted to multiple incidents of card swapping, unauthorised cash withdrawals, and purchases using the stolen debit cards. Two CCTV footages showing their criminal and shopping activities have been collected so far – one at PNB ATM, Kalyanpuri and another at a shoe store in Burari,” he said.

