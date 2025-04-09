Censor Board clears Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s 'Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, April 9 (IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's most-awaited Telugu movie ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’for release with a U/A certificate.

The movie, which is to release on April 18, will offer a story that is filled with action, emotion, and thrills in equal parts.

Sources close to the film unit said the film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes and that censor board officials had praised the team for delivering a film that appealed to all sections of the audience. The sources also claimed that they congratulated actors Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti for their extraordinary performances.

A teaser released by the film‘s makers a few days ago gave away the fact that the film’s plot revolves around the conflict between a mother, who is also a duty-conscious police officer, and her son, who emerges into a power centre.

What has added to the interest of audiences is that Vijayshanthi plays a character called Vyjayanthi IPS in this film. Interestingly, Vyjayanthi IPS was a character Vijayashanthi played in one of her yesteryear films that went on to emerge a superhit and is considered a cult classic.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ has been produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

Cinematographer Ram Prasad has captured the visuals of this film, while Ajaneesh Loknath has composed its music. Editing is by Tammiraju and screenplay is by Srikanth Vissa.

Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, the film will also feature Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth and Animal Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

Screenplay for the film is by Srikanth Vissa while its art direction has been taken of by Brahma Kadali. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Ramakrishna and Peter Hein.

