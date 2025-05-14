Celta look to Europe, Sevilla and Girona touch safety in La Liga

Madrid, May 14 (IANS) Alfonso Gonzalez's 43rd-minute goal gave Celta Vigo a 1-0 win away to Real Sociedad to strengthen the visiting side's hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League, while ending Real Sociedad's European ambitions.

Gonzalez was the first to react in the Real Sociedad area to prod a loose ball home for three vital points, and a win at home to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend would cap an excellent season for the northwestern outfit.

Girona's veteran striker Cristhian Stuani netted 10 minutes from time to give his side three vital points in a 1-0 win away to bottom side Real Valladolid, reports Xinhua.

Aunar saw a shot tipped onto the bar from Girona goalkeeper Pablo Gazzaniga with the score at 0-0, although Valladolid's Karl Hein also made several big saves before Stuani's goal.

Girona coach Michel Sanchez said after the game that the three points were a huge step towards avoiding relegation, but that his side still had work to do.

Sevilla also looks to be almost safe after a nerve-wracking 1-0 win at home to Las Palmas, who could be five points adrift from safety if Alaves beats Valencia on Wednesday.

Las Palmas ceded possession to Sevilla in the first half, but Sevilla failed to create chances until Garcia Pascual scored the only goal of the match six minutes after the break following a corner.

The visiting side tried to get back into the match, but lacked the quality to score the goal they so desperately needed, even after 13 minutes of injury time.

Real Madrid has a host of absentees for Sunday's game at home to Mallorca, and anything other than a win would mean Barcelona is confirmed as this season's champion ahead of Thursday's visit to Espanyol.

