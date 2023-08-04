Celine Dion is hopeful of winning the battle of her health

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) Celine Dion is still hopeful that she will win her health battle, the Grammy winning singer's sister said.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer announced in December that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which can cause muscle rigidity and muscular spasms.

Celine's sister, Claudette Dion, offered an update on the 55-year-old singer's condition in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal.

As per Aceshowbiz, during the chat, Claudette told the outlet: "It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Claudette went on to say: "I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game."

She added: "At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Claudette revealed that Celine is now recovering in her home accompanied by their sister Linda and the singer's three sons, Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson. "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard," she explained.

She shared that Celine receives trust and support from her family to find a rehabilitation that suits her condition.

In December 2022, the 55-year-old Grammy-winning artist shared her diagnosis in an emotional post on Instagram. Celine was forced to cancel the remaining dates for her 2023-2024 'Courage World Tour' due to her condition.

In June, she was reported to have moved back to her native country Canada to heal while being surrounded by her family.

"Celine has 11 brothers and sisters living in Canada. It's an amazing, loving support system for her during a time of personal crisis," her friend said. "Her disease is incurable, and as hard as she's worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn't getting better."

That same month, RadarOnline revealed that Celine has sold her $30 million house in Las Vegas. Her mansion was located near Caesars Palace, where she entertained her devotees for more than 20 years with over 1,100 shows

