Celina Jaitly feels wonderful to reunite with the ‘desert sands and desert moon’ in Bahrain

Celina Jaitly took to social media to share glimpses from her recent trip to Bahrain, an island country in West Asia.

In her post, the ‘No Entry’ actress expressed her joy at reuniting with the “desert sands and desert moon” in Bahrain. The actress also shared her excitement about returning to the beautiful landscapes and unique charm of the desert, making it a memorable experience for her. She posted a couple of her photos on her Instagram and captioned it, “#bahrain - Could not be a more beautiful night… How wonderful it is to reunite with desert sands and the desert moon. An amazing evening with @icaibahrain chapter, a gathering of the top finance experts of #middleeast over #arabicfood and #arabicmusic Thank you Vivek Gupta, Chairman of ICAI Bahrain Chapter this trip would not have been the same without all precision, planning, expertise & of course warmth with which you lead the journey.”

“Thank you Nishith Seth. for making this happen and the wonderful hospitality extended by you. Thank you also for these wonderful images clicked by you … We turned you into a professional photographer. Thank you @gautamsharmabollywood for everything as always. Big thank you for this stunning ensemble to @stylistrichasingh.”

A few days ago, Celina Jaitly celebrated a significant milestone as her twin babies, Winston and Viraaj, turned 13. The proud mom shared an emotional post, expressing her joy and gratitude as her children stepped into their teenage years. She wrote, “#13thbirthday Our first set of #twin babies are growing up! 24th March marked a beautiful milestone as they stepped into their teenage years. Please keep them in your duas and bless them with love, health, happiness, and endless success. May God guide and protect them always. Sending all my gratitude to family and friends for their love and prayers on this special day! As Winston & Viraaj turned 13… Baby number 3 Arthur officiated as chief party planner and ate almost all of the cake … besides that everything went smoothly….”

Work-wise, Celina was last seen in Ram Kamal Mukherjee's short film "Seasons Greetings," which was released in 2020.

