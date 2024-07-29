Celesti Bairagey: Learned not to rely on positive feedback too much

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Television actress Celesti Bairagey, who is known for her roles in shows such as 'Rajjo' and 'Amber Girls School', shares that while positive feedback boosts her confidence, she has learned not to rely on it too heavily.

“For me, positive feedback boosts my confidence and motivates me. But I've learned not to rely on it too much. Balancing external validation with self-assurance is key to staying grounded and happy,” Celesti said.

Describing herself, the actress finds it relatively easy.

“It’s pretty easy for me. I think a lot about who I am and what I want, so I can describe myself without too much trouble. But, of course, there are always deeper layers that take time to understand fully,” she added.

Celesti explained that she has many facets as a person.

“It’s natural to show different parts of ourselves to friends, family, or the public. With my friends, I’m the goofball, cracking jokes and dancing like nobody’s watching. With my family, I’m a bit more grounded and responsible.

“When I'm working, I tap into my focused, determined side, ready to conquer any challenge. Each relationship brings out a unique part of me, and that’s what makes life so vibrant and exciting,” added Celesti.

When the actress is all by herself, she has “no judgments, no expectations --just me being me. It’s so refreshing, and sometimes, those moments alone help me recharge and reconnect with who I really am.”

Regarding her work and stepping out of her comfort zone, Celesti remarked: “Jumping into the OTT platform was a huge leap for me. I had done Rajjo on television, but the digital space felt like a whole new world.”

“But stepping out of my comfort zone and embracing this new platform helped me grow immensely. I connected with a diverse audience, explored diverse roles, and worked with incredibly talented people,” she said.

Celesti acknowledged that this experience significantly boosted her confidence and opened doors to opportunities she had “never imagined.”

