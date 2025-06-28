Celebrities in disbelief over untimely demise of Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) The untimely demise of the actress Shefali Jariwala has shocked the industry. Celebrities are mourning the loss of the young soul while also expressing their disbelief saying that the actress departed too soon.

Shefali was known for her 'Bigg Boss 13' stint and the hit song 'Kaanta Laga'.

Playback singer Mika Singh was among the first to react to the news. He took to his Instagram, and wrote, “I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart. Our beloved dear friend @shefalijariwala has left us”.

Actor Aly Goni took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of the actress as he wrote, “RIP Shefali”. He later tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace”.

Actress Karishma Tanna also took to the Stories section of her Instagram to express grief over Shefali Jariwala’s tragic death. “Heavy heart. This is unbelievable!! Gone too soon”.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur also took to his Instagram as he paid tribute to Shefali Jariwala. He shared a picture of the actress and wrote, “Life is so fragile. Just forgive and forget. Hug those who you love and spend time being happy with the ones you care for. Shocked & saddened over this horrible news of Shefali passing away”.

Actress Rashami Desai wrote, “I'm still trying to process the news, you were an incredible person and I'm struggling to find the words to express... You will be deeply missed, gone too soon”.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi was shocked to learn about Shefali. She took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Still can't process the news about Shefali. Gone to soon. Deeply sad for her husband and the family”.

Actor Paras Chhabra also mourned her loss, as he shared a photo with Shefali and captioned it, “Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta. Om Shanti”.

Shefali reportedly passed away following a cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital in Andheri for further formalities.

