CDIL’s new packaging line in Mohali another push to India’s chip journey: MoS IT

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday said that Mohali in Punjab is on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country as the country begins its chip journey.

Congratulating Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) for becoming the first Indian company to start production of Silicon Carbide devices for electric vehicles (EVs) while launching the new surface mount semiconductor packaging line, the minister said it is a shining example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to expand India's electronics manufacturing share in the global electronics supply chain.

“Inaugurated and witnessed the growth plan of CDIL at their new cutting-edge surface mount semiconductor packaging line and high-reliability testing lab setup through support of the IT Ministry’s SPECS scheme,” he posted on X.

“Congratulations to CDIL for adding new capacity of 50 million units, making its total annual production capacity of over 550 million units,” Chandrasekhar added.

The minister virtually inaugurated the new Surface Mount Semiconductor Packaging Line at CDIL’s plant in Mohali.

CDIL is already producing a wide range of electronic components, including transistors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs, voltage regulators, and other discrete semiconductor devices, the minister informed.

CDIL also signed an MoU with the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), a research institute in Mohali under the IT Ministry, to make Mohali the end-to end semiconductor hub in the country.

In just 15 months’ time, India has seen the construction of its first-ever semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, received more manufacturing proposals along with 8 chip designing startups now operational in the country.

The first India-made chip from the Rs 22,500 crore Micron plant in Sanand is likely to arrive in December 2024.

The Assembly, Test, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) of the company is being set up on 93 acres in Sanand GIDC-II industrial estate and is expected to be commissioned within 18 months.

