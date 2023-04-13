CBI, ED probing Arunachal question paper leak case: CM

Itanagar, April 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the alleged question paper leak in August last year in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday while addressing an interactive session with the representatives of all Community Based Organisations (CBOs).

For the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday held an extensive interactive session with the representatives of CBOs of the state active under the umbrella of Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Federation (AITF).

Responding to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage fiasco that took centre stage during the discussions, Khandu shared that as per public demand and on the state government's request, the CBI and ED have taken over the case and are investigating the matter independently.

The Chief Minister said that cases of corruption are not new, as they have been witnessed since many years. These are in the limelight today because the state government is dealing with each case with iron hands, Khandu said.

The Chief Minister said that the CBI and ED coming to the state to investigate the case is a big blow to all corrupt persons roaming freely in the state.

"Corruption, drugs, law and order are not new issues. These have been prevailing since the last many years, but no government ever took strong action to curb them. Just because we are dealing with these ills with iron hands, it seems like these are issues of our time," he said.

Khandu also said that the cases of corruption and crime have actually come down due to the instant and strong actions initiated by the state government.

"However, the government can't do anything alone. The CBOs and the government need to work as a team to thwart these ills," he said.

The body of APPSC Under Secretary Tumi Gangkak, who served the Commission as the Assistant Controller of Examinations and was suspended from service after the alleged leak of question paper, was recently found hanging from a tree near the Itanagar Zoo road tri-junction.

So far, 41 government employees, including 20 regular employees, 20 under probation and one contractual staff, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case.

All the 20 regular employees have been suspended and a department inquiry has been initiated against them.

