CBI books PNB branch manager in UP for demanding bribe
New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against the Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank in Lucknow for allegedly demanding a bribe from a businessman for transferring money from his account. A senior CBI official said that a complaint in this respect was received from Pradeep Kumar Kushwaha, a resident of KushiNagar, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) regarding a bribe demand by Saurabh Kumar Rajvanshi, the Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank, Chhitouni
"My loan application was already approved. After the loan was approved, I approached Rajvanshi to transfer the sanctioned amount to a businessman from whom I purchased goods and asked him to transfer it to his bank account. However, he insisted that he would only process the transfer if I give him a bribe," read the complaint lodged by the victim.
The CBI said that after verifying the complaint, they lodged an FIR against the accused under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
