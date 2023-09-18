CBDT extends deadline for filing of Form 10B/10BB & Form ITR-7

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for furnishing audit reports in Form 10B/Form 10BB for the Financial Year 2022-23 by a month from September 30 to October 31.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income in Form ITR-7 for Assessment Year 2023-24, which is October 31, has been extended to November 30.

CBDT Circular No. 16/2023 in 225/177/2023/ITA-II dated 18.09.2023 extending the dates is available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in

