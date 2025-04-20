Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates daughter Carys’ 22nd birthday with throwback pictures

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her daughter Carys’ birthday. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of Carys from different periods in time.

One of the pictures is a childhood picture of Carys, and it shows the actress holding her daughter in her arms.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Carys. 22 today!!! You are the joy of my life. I love you to Neptune and back. May this year bring you everything you dream of. Mama”.

Earlier, the actress celebrated 24 years of her marital bliss with actor Michael Douglas, as she took to her Instagram, and shared three pictures from her wedding ceremony with the actor.

She wrote in the caption, “24 years ago, I said,, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one…. You have to see it to believe it”.

Michael and Catherine married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They became engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000 after Douglas's divorce was finalised.

The high-profile ceremony, which cost an estimated $2 million. Michael Douglas was earlier married to Diandra Luker, twelve years his junior and the daughter of an Austrian diplomat. They had one son, Cameron, born in 1978. In 1995, Diandra filed for divorce and was awarded $45 million as part of the divorce settlement.

Michael and Catherine even attended the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2023, where Michael was awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. Earlier, Spanish filmmaker-writer Carlos Saura was feted with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award during the 53rd edition of IFFI.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.