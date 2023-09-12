Casting Kay Kay Menon was a 'no-brainer' says 'Bambai Meri Jaan' creator Shujaat Saudagar

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Shujaat Saudagar, the director and co-creator of the upcoming period crime-drama streaming series 'Bambai Meri Jaan', has said that actor Kay Kay Menon was a perfect choice for the part of the cop - Ismail Kadri in the series, and casting him was a "no brainer".

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, which also stars Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur, narrates the life and rise of a Dara Kadri, a tale told through the lens of a father, Ismail Kadri, an honest cop torn between his duty and responsibilities.

Talking about Menon’s casting, Shujaat said: “Kay Kay was a no-brainer, I had sent a script out to him. I have been trying to work with him for almost 20 years and things have never materialised. If there’s anyone who could do justice to the role of Ismial Kadri, it was this spectacular actor."

"I needed somebody who came up and had a certain personality, an aura that speaks volumes. I had a vision of people just seeing the character and in one shot understanding the backstory of him, his life and I am spellbound by how easy Kay Kay made this look." he added.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ will premiere on Prime Video on September 14.

