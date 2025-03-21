Case filed against Nitish Kumar over national anthem controversy

Patna, March 21 (IANS) A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly showed unusual behaviour during the national anthem, a legal complaint was filed against him at the CJM Court, Muzaffarpur, on Friday.

The case was filed by advocates Suraj Kumar and Ajay Ranjan. They alleged that Nitish Kumar was allegedly disrespecting the national anthem at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 inauguration in Patna on Thursday.

The complainants argued that insulting the national anthem is a punishable offence under Indian law.

During the national anthem, CM Nitish Kumar was seen talking to his Principal Secretary, Deepak Kumar while the anthem played.

Gesturing and tapping Deepak Kumar, had made him visibly uncomfortable. Nitish Kumar was also seen laughing and folding hands to greet someone midway during the national anthem.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking massive debates.

The issue has led to uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and public protests by opposition parties. The opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi demanded a public apology and his resignation.

Under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, Section 3, insulting the national anthem can lead to up to 3 years in jail, a fine, or both.

An individual, who is talking, laughing, sitting, not paying attention, or disrupting the anthem comes under the category of disrespecting the national anthem and the act as a punishable offence.

Under Article 51A of the Indian Constitution, every Indian citizen is constitutionally obligated to respect the national anthem and flag.

The court will decide if the complaint holds merit for further legal proceedings. Political tensions are expected to escalate, with the opposition planning state-wide protests on Saturday and if Nitish Kumar does not make a public apology, then they will march to Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders created a huge uproar over the issue and disrupted the proceedings of the Bihar Assembly and Council.

