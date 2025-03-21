Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship 2025: Railways’ Anamika begins title defense with dominant win

Greater Noida, March 21 (IANS) Reigning Lightfly champion Anamika Hooda began her title defense at the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship 2025 by knocking out Sikkim’s Prava Gajneer in Round 2. A BRICS Games 2024 gold medallist, the Railways boxer’s dominant start set the tone for a power-packed opening, witnessed by IOA President PT Usha, BFI President Ajay Singh, Indian cricketer RP Singh along with Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh, World Champion Nikhat Zareen, Olympians Sarita Devi and Manoj Kumar, UP Boxing Secretary Pramod Kumar and many other dignitaries were in attendance to witness the bouts

Hosted by the BFI in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from March 20 to 27, 2025. 188 boxers from 24 associations and state units will compete across ten weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

BFI President Ajay Singh expressed his enthusiasm as the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship kicked off, stating, "with boxing officially back in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, I extend my best wishes to all the athletes. I hope to see many of you represent India on the global stage and at the Olympic Games, making our country proud. Our goal is to see the Indian tricolour rise and hear the national anthem play time and time again in Los Angeles."

IOA President and Indian sporting great PT Usha who was extremely excited to see the enthusiasm of the boxers added, “I got a call from the President yesterday and I am very happy to see boxers energetically competing in the ring. No matter what the challenges are in the association or elsewhere politics should not affect players come what may. Stay focused on your event and give it your all with passion. Back in my time, we had no proper facilities, but I made the best of what was available. Today, you have the support and resources to help you succeed. The competition has begun, and I am glad that boxing continues to grow. This is great not just for the boxers but for our country as well. Wishing you all the best.”

In other key bouts of the day, Devika Ghorpade of Maharashtra claimed a decisive unanimous victory over Poonam Bisht of All India Police (AIP) in the 48-51kg category, displaying technical superiority across all rounds. Meanwhile, Haryana’s Tamanna delivered an equally dominant performance, securing a knockout win in Round 2 against Kerala’s Nissy Laissy Thampy, joining Anamika in advancing to the next stage.

On racing to victory in front of the star-studded crowd, Anamika said: “I am delighted to have won (in front of all the dignitaries present). I trained day and night for this national championship; my focus is only and only on securing the gold medal. I want to give my best in every bout. The arrangements here are very good, from food to hotel, I am really happy.”

The closely contested 48-51kg clash between Uttarakhand’s Shobha Kohli and Punjab’s Ekta Saroj ended in a 4:1 split decision in favor of the former, who managed to edge out her opponent with superior ring control. In the 54-57kg category, Haryana’s Priya overpowered Preeti (AIP) in a 5:0 unanimous win.

Elsewhere, Milano M.J of Kerala dominated Ladakh’s Nilzaya Angmo with a flawless win in the 45-48kg division, while Rajni of Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) outclassed Uttar Pradesh’s Rajani Singh in a similar 5:0 verdict. Savita (RSPB) also impressed in the 51-54kg category, defeating Suman Yadav of Goa.

The high-intensity clashes on opening day set the stage for a thrilling championship, which is set to witness World Champion Nitu Ghanghas and Olympian Jasmine tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.