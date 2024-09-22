Cardi B, her kids go on a weekend toy-shopping trip

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) American rapper Cardi B is treating her kids on the weekend. She recently shared adorable videos of her daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3 on the Stories section of her Instagram Stories, as they went on a shopping trip.

In the first clip posted, Kulture was filmed in a store as she grabbed a couple of Hello Kitty hair ties and placed them in a small shopping basket she was carrying, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Kulture”, Cardi was heard saying to her daughter as the 6-year-old turned around and smiled at the camera.

As per ‘People’, Wave was seen in the rapper's next video standing in front of a wall of colourful toy key rings in the store while holding a basket full of them.

Kulture was then heard off camera asking, “(What’s) this ?” Cardi replied, “It’s hand cream”. Her daughter then said, “Oh, let me get one too”, as the rapper told her, “No more for you, no more for you”.

Kulture was seen smiling in the following clip as she held a giant fluffy animal-shaped piece of cotton candy. Cardi said off-camera, “Oh, I love it! Do you like it?” Kulture responded, “Yeah!” Cardi next filmed herself handing Wave his cotton candy, which was shaped like a dinosaur head, as he stood inside a car.

As he took it from her, she said to him, “Ah, be careful! You don’t wanna, you don’t wanna drop it!”

Wave appeared in a final clip sitting down in the car while holding his half-eaten piece of cotton candy and shaking his head with a big smile.

“Naaaa what did I just do … he maaa hyper”, Cardi wrote over the video. Her shopping trip with Kulture and Wave comes two weeks after the siblings became a big sister and brother to the rapper’s newborn daughter, who arrived on September 7. Cardi shares all three kids with her estranged husband Offset.

