Canadian pension plan investment board delegation meets Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met a delegation from the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), which highlighted its investment plans in India on the long run.

The delegation was led by John Graham, President and CEO of the CPPIB.

"During the interaction, the CPPIB delegation briefed Smt. @nsitharaman regarding their global engagement and outlook, the current details of engagement with India as well their plans for #investment going forward," the ministry said in another tweet.

"Mr. Graham appreciated the host of reforms undertaken by the government over the years to facilitate long-term #PrivateInvestment in India. During the interaction FM Smt. @nsitharaman outlined various #investment opportunities across sectors that CPPIB may like to consider," the ministry added.

