Canadian international trade decreased in Feb

Ottawa, April 6 (IANS) Following strong increases in January, Canadian merchandise exports and imports decreased in February, according to the national statistical agency.

Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that after increasing 3.5 per cent in January, total exports fell 2.4 per cent to C$65 billion ($48.1 billion) in February, reports Xinhua news agency.

In real, or volume terms, total exports decreased 0.9 per cent, following a 4.8 per cent increase in January.

After increasing 3.6 per cent in January, total imports fell 1.3 per cent to C$64.6 billion in February.

In real, or volume terms, total imports were down 0.8 per cent.

In February, monthly service exports were down 1.3 per cent to C$14 billion.

Meanwhile, service imports increased 0.4 per cent to C$16.2 billion, the national statistical agency said.

When international trade in goods and services were combined, exports decreased 2.2 per cent to C$79 billion in February, while imports were down 1 per cent to C$80.8 billion.

