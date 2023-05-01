Calcutta HC rejects petition seeking CBI probe against Trinamool MP

Kolkata, May 1 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the petition demanding CBI probe against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Aparupa Poddar, aka Afrin Ali in connection with the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Rejecting the petition filed by the state BJP leader and a counsel of the Calcutta High Court Tarunjyoti Tiwari, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that since the petitioner is in no way affected by the charges brought against the Trinamool Congress MP by him, his court will not be accepting the petition.

Initially, on April 24 Justice Mantha admitted the petition. However, on Monday after thoroughly reviewing the petition, he rejected the same.

However, at the same time, Justice Mantha advised Tiwari that if he desires, he can file a PIL in the same matter at the division bench of the Calcutta High Court's acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam.

In the petition, Tiwari has accused Poddar -- a Lok Sabha Sivananda member from Arambagh constituency in Hooghly district -- of making recommendations in appointments Group- C non-teaching staff in state-run schools in her letterhead.

Before filing the petition, Tiwari had lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Poddar's alleged involvement in the scam. "I am requesting the CBI to take immediate action against Poddar and interrogate her by taking her into custody, if necessary," Tiwari said.

He also claimed that in the letter to the CBI, he has referred to certain incidents that prove the involvement of the Trinamool MP in the recruitment of Group C non-teaching staff.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.