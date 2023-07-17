Calcutta HC judge warns WBBPE chief of stop payment of salary for misleading court

Kolkata, July 17 (IANS) Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Monday warned the President of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Gautam Paul, of ordering for stop payment of his salary on charges of misleading the court.

A stop payment is a formal request made to a financial institution to cancel a cheque or payment that has not yet been processed.

However, Justice Gangopadhyay softened his stand later as Paul tendered an apology with folded hands.

Justice Gangopadhyay then directed Paul to appoint a candidate named Amna Parveen as a primary teacher in a state-run school as per the earlier order of the high court.

On June 7, the high court had directed the WBBPE to make arrangements so that Parveen could appear for the interview and aptitude test for recruitment in the post of a primary teacher.

However, instead of adhering to the court order, the board authorities informed Parveen that since the matter has been challenged at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, the order of the single-judge bench cannot be adhered to.

During a hearing in the matter on Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay summoned Paul and asked him to provide the number of the challenge petition filed in the division bench. When Paul was unable to provide the same, Justice Gangopadhyay threatened to order for stop payment of his salary for misleading the court.

He even threatened to impose a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the board president.

Paul virtually broke down and tendered an apology with folded hands, saying: "Sir you can do that. But please understand that I have an 80-year old mother. I do not draw any salary from the board. I draw the salary from Kalyani University, where I am a professor."

Justice Gangopadhyay then softened his stand and directed Paul to complete the process of Parveen's appointment within the next two weeks. He also directed that the board to issue a notification in this regard by August 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.