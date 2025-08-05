Calcutta HC grants bail to two Kolkata Police cops accused in 2021 post-poll violence case

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to the two Kolkata Police personnel who were named as accused in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s latest supplementary charge sheet in the case of with the murder of BJP worker, Abhijit Sarkar in the post-poll violence in the state after the 2021Assembly election and sent to judicial custody by a special CBI court last month.

On July 21, both these cops, namely the then woman sub-inspector of Narkeldanga Police Station, Ratna Sarkar, and home guard, Dipankar Debnath, approached the Calcutta High Court with their respective bail pleas.

The matter came up for hearing before the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta on Tuesday, and it granted bail to both Sarkar and Debnath.

Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker and a resident of the Kankurgachi area in north Kolkata, was killed in the post-poll violence on May 2, 2021, soon after the results of the 2021 Assembly elections were declared, where Trinamool Congress bagged a landslide victory.

On July 2 this year, CBI issued a statement and informed that a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the matter naming 18 additional accused persons was submitted to the special court.

With the 18 additional accused persons being named in the fresh charge sheet, the total number of accused persons in the case rose to 38.

Initially, the investigation into the matter was started by the homicide squad under the detective department of Kolkata Police, which, in its charge sheet, named a total of 15 accused persons.

Subsequently, following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation by registering a case in August 2021 and in September 2021 filed a supplementary charge sheet against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously charged by the city police.

