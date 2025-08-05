Mizoram varsity’s 15th position in national rankings a testament to its excellence: Guv

Aizawl, Aug 5 (IANS) Mizoram Governor, General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) said on Tuesday that Mizoram University’s (MZU) 15th position among Central Universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was noted as a testament to its excellence.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Mizoram University (MZU), graced a grand ceremony at the varsity to celebrate the university’s prestigious A+ Grade (CGPA 3.30) accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Congratulating the Central University, General Singh (Retd), for achieving the coveted NAAC A+ Grade, lauded its remarkable progress since its establishment in 2000 and formal operations in 2001.

He highlighted the university’s emergence as a leading academic institution in Northeast India and nationwide, citing its consistent inclusion among the top 100 universities in the NIRF, with an impressive 77th rank in the latest evaluation and MZU’s 15th position among Central Universities in the NIRF rankings was noted as a testament to its excellence.

The Governor expressed confidence in MZU’s potential for further growth, urging the university community to pursue even greater achievements through dedicated and visionary efforts.

With 43 international students from 15 countries, MZU’s diverse and high-quality academic environment is a point of pride, he added and encouraged students and faculty to uphold integrity and diligence, positioning MZU as a nurturing ground for ethical leaders and a future leader in research, innovation, and technology.

The Governor further commended MZU’s advancements in academic and research domains, including its alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, implementation of the Academic Bank of Credits, an h-index of 98 in research publications, and ownership of 46 patents.

He praised MZU for being a pioneer in Northeast India by offering online courses through MOOCs and SWAYAM platforms and establishing the region's only DRDO Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence.

He highlighted the university’s inclusive and sustainable initiatives, such as its disability-friendly and eco-friendly campus, as well as its active engagement in extension activities.

MZU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka expressed pride in the university being among the few central universities in India, out of 56, to secure the NAAC A+ Grade.

