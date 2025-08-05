Maharashtra government transfers five bureaucrats

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, in a minor reshuffle, transferred five bureaucrats.

Tukaram Mundhe (IAS: RR: 2005), Development Commissioner (Un-organised Labour), Mumbai, has been posted as Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Nitin Kashinath Patil (IAS: SCS: 2007), Managing Director, Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai, has been appointed as Special Commissioner, State Tax, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Abhay Mahajan (IAS: NON-SCS: 2007), Special Commissioner, State Tax, Maharashtra, Mumbai, has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai.

Omkar Pawar (IAS:RR: 2022), Assistant Collector, Igatpuri Sub Division, Nashik, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik.

Asha Afzal Khan Pathan (IAS:SCS: 9999), Joint Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat, Nagpur, has been posted as Director General, VANAMATI, Nagpur and in addition, Charge of Joint Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat, Nagpur.

On July 17, in a major administrative reshuffle, the state government transferred 20 bureaucrats.

The government chose to do the reshuffle on the eve of the completion of the week's monsoon session of the state legislature.

