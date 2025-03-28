Cabinet approves Rs 37,216 crore subsidy for fertilizers to help farmers in Kharif season

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a Rs 37,216.15 crore proposal for providing subsidised fertilizers at reasonable prices to farmers across the country during the Kharif season which extends from April 1 to September 30.

The budgetary requirement for the Kharif season subsidy would be approximately Rs 13,000 crore more than the corresponding figure provided for fertiliser subsidy in the preceding Rabi season of 2024-25, according to the official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

“The subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers including NPKS grades will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2025 (applicable from April 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices,” the statement said.

The subsidy would be provided to the fertilizer companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilizers are made available to farmers at affordable prices, the statement explained.

The government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers and importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by the nutrient based scheme (NBS) of the Department of Fertilisers which came into effect from April 1, 2010.

“In accordance with its farmer friendly approach, the Government is committed to ensure the availability of P&K fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. In view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilizers & inputs i.e. Urea, DAP, MOP and Sulphur,” the statement said.

According to the official statement, the freight subsidy on Single Super Phosphate (SSP) has been extended to Kharif 2025 to benefit the farmers.

“Subsidizing P&K fertilizers helps ensure farmers get the nutrients they need at a fair price, Healthy soils lead to healthy harvests and ensures food security for the Nation and the approval of subsidy rates for notified P&K fertilizers is yet another example of the importance attached by the government to the agriculture sector and Indian farmers,” the statement added.

