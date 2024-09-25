Buyers flock on inaugural day of UP International Trade Show

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) The second edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS 2024), running from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, has quickly become a focal point for buyers.

On the opening day, a significant number of buyers gathered to learn about the diverse products from the state.

Many attendees remarked that they were unaware of the exceptional quality of goods manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing the event.

The enthusiasm from buyers has invigorated exhibitors, who are optimistic about achieving strong sales this year.

Aditya, a buyer from Ghaziabad, described the event as remarkable. He highlighted the importance of showcasing products from nearly every district of the state under one roof, praising the Uttar Pradesh government for this significant initiative.

Tarun Kumar, who travelled from Bulandshahr, shared his excitement about attending the UP International Trade Show, which motivated him to arrive on the opening day. He noted that since the Yogi Adityanath government took office, such events have been held consistently.

"I believe these fairs are crucial not only for exhibitors but also for buyers, as they provide an opportunity to explore products from across the state all in one place", he stated.

Aastha Chaudhary, a resident of Greater Noida, expressed her enthusiasm about the trade fair, saying she couldn't wait to attend on the very first day.

She mentioned that while similar events occur in Delhi, their distance makes attendance difficult, making this local international event particularly important. Aastha added that she enjoyed shopping last year and plans to do so again this time.

Meena from Ghaziabad praised the Yogi government for successfully organizing such a grand event. She remarked on the impressive array of high-quality products showcased at the fair, which she discovered during her visit.

Meena expressed her delight in purchasing her favourite items from one location and anticipated a larger crowd in the coming days. She emphasized the significance of the state government’s efforts in hosting such a remarkable event.

