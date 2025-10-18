Silver Price Today, Oct 18: Rate Falls Ahead of Diwali 2025

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin today with Dhanteras, marking the start of the festival of lights. Across India, people celebrate this auspicious day by purchasing gold, silver, and other precious metals, as it is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

In the run-up to Diwali, silver prices had been steadily rising, making it one of the top-performing investment assets of 2025. This white precious metal has delivered nearly 100% gains so far this year, outperforming most other asset classes. Domestic prices had even surged to a historic peak of around ₹1.8 lakh per kg.

However, on Dhanteras, Saturday, October 18, 2025, silver prices have witnessed a decline:

Per gram: ₹172 (down ₹13)

8 grams: ₹1,376 (down ₹104)

10 grams: ₹1,720 (down ₹130)

100 grams: ₹17,200 (down ₹1,300)

1 kilogram: ₹1,72,000 (down ₹13,000)

Despite this slight pullback, silver continues to remain a popular choice among investors and buyers during the festive season, with Dhanteras being a traditional day for purchasing precious metals.

Disclaimer:The silver prices mentioned in this article are indicative and for informational purposes only. Prices may vary depending on city, dealer, and market conditions. Readers are advised to check with authorized dealers or official sources before making any purchase or investment decisions. The publisher is not responsible for any financial losses incurred based on the information provided.