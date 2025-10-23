October 24 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Traders and investors tend to be keen on knowing if the stock markets would be open on a particular day, particularly during festival time or during long weekends. On October 24, 2025, there is no reason for worry, as both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) would be working in the regular mode.

No Holidays or Special Observances

Unlike some days falling on public holidays, festivals, or government-announced closure of markets, October 24 is not any national or regional holiday. There are no exceptional occasions influencing stock market business, and thus trading will proceed according to the regular timing.

Normal Trading Hours

On 24th October, 2025, the stock markets will operate according to their regular business hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Post-closing session / adjustments: 3:40 PM onwards

Investors may schedule their trades, track indices, and place buy or sell orders as normal without expecting any interruptions.

Investor Tips

Watch out for trends in the market and stock news to make the right choices.

Utilize trading apps or platforms to operate investments in an effective manner.

As it's a business-as-usual trading day, all settlements, fund transfers, and transactions will be made on time.

Conclusion

On October 24, 2025, the Indian markets are open and functioning normally. No festival, public holiday, or special occasion will cause the market to close. All activities can go on as usual for traders, investors, and financial experts.

This is a typical working day, and all activities of BSE and NSE will go according to the regular schedule.

Also read: October 24 School Holiday or not?