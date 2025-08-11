Nita Ambani Reportedly Buys Rare ₹100 Crore Audi A9 Chameleon

Mukesh Ambani, the celebrated Indian tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries, is renowned not only for his business empire but also for his lavish lifestyle. Residing in one of India’s most expensive bungalows, the Ambani family is no stranger to luxury, especially when it comes to their impressive fleet of cars. The latest buzz reveals that their already extensive garage has welcomed a spectacular new addition — a ₹100 crore Audi A9 Chameleon.

Reports suggest that Neeta Ambani is the proud owner of this rare super-luxury car. Although neither the Ambani family nor Audi has officially confirmed the purchase, social media is abuzz with rumors about Neeta Ambani’s acquisition of the Audi A9 Chameleon.

Living up to its name, the Audi A9 Chameleon boasts cutting-edge technology that allows the vehicle’s exterior to change colors like a true chameleon. Globally, only 11 of these extraordinary cars exist, making it one of the rarest automobiles in the world.

This exclusive model is designed to impress — featuring a seamless single-piece windshield and roof, the Audi A9 Chameleon stretches up to five meters in length and is equipped with just two doors. Under the hood, it packs a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine delivering an impressive 600 horsepower. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Neeta Ambani’s car collection is already home to a host of other luxury vehicles, including the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and BMW 7 Series 760Li, among several other high-end automobiles.

With the Audi A9 Chameleon now in the mix, the Ambani family’s reputation for unparalleled luxury on wheels only grows stronger.