Muhurat Trading 2025: 10 Years of Diwali Market Patterns Explained

As Diwali nears, investors are once again preparing for the annual Muhurat Trading session - a symbolic one-hour trading window that marks the beginning of the new financial year as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the special session will take place on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Lakshmi Puja.

Markets remain closed for the rest of the day, but during this auspicious window, investors participate in what is considered a good omen for wealth and prosperity in the year ahead. Over the past decade, Muhurat Trading has evolved from a traditional ritual to a closely watched market event with interesting historical patterns.

Between 2015 and 2024, most Muhurat Trading sessions have ended on a positive note. In fact, data shows that in eight out of the past ten years, major indices have registered gains, giving the event nearly an 80 percent probability of closing in the green. The average gain during these sessions has been around 0.5 percent, a modest yet consistent figure that reflects overall market optimism during the festive period.

While sentiment drives a large part of this trading activity, certain sectors have stood out repeatedly for their performance during Muhurat sessions. Banking, auto, and metal stocks have often led the gains, showing a clear trend of investor confidence in these segments.

Key Insights from the Past Decade

Muhurat Trading has historically closed positive in 8 out of 10 sessions, with average gains of about 0.5 percent.

Banking, automobile, and metal sectors have been the strongest performers during most sessions.

Some years, such as 2016 and 2017, saw minor declines, reminding investors that the session is symbolic and not a guarantee of returns.

The event is widely viewed as a sentiment-driven celebration rather than a day for aggressive trading or major portfolio shifts.

Many investors use this day to make a token investment or rebalance their portfolios for the new financial year.

While Muhurat Trading carries emotional and cultural value, experts often remind investors that it should be treated as a ceremonial start rather than a profit-making opportunity. With a session lasting only an hour, volatility can be unpredictable, and liquidity tends to be limited.

For those participating this year, it’s wise to focus on fundamentally strong stocks and use the event as an opportunity to reaffirm long-term goals rather than chase short-term momentum.

As India welcomes another Diwali, Muhurat Trading continues to blend tradition with financial optimism- a reminder that prosperity is best built through patience, discipline, and thoughtful investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security or financial product. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Readers are advised to consult with a qualified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.