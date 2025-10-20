November 11 Holiday in Hyderabad: Government Offices and Schools Closed

In a recent statement, the Telangana government announced a paid holiday for all the government offices and schools in the Jubilee Hills constituency in view of the by-election to be held on November 11. The move is to ensure a free flow of the polling process and enable all the voters to exercise their franchise without any obstruction.

Special Casual Leave for Registered Voters

Apart from the holiday pay, special casual leave has also been given to all government staff who are registered voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency. This is also likely to allow them to vote without loss of pay or any hassle.

Preparations for the Elections Are in Motion

The by-election is being fiercely contested by some notable candidates, such as Maganti Sunitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Naveen Yadav of the Congress party, and others. As many as 56 candidates have submitted their nominations so far for the Assembly by-election. Counting will be done on November 14 and the election process will end on November 16.

BJP Candidate Yet to File Nomination

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Lankala Deepak Reddy, is yet to submit his nomination for the by-poll. The move has generated curiosity among political analysts and voters alike, as the results of the by-poll are likely to have major implications on the local politics.

As the date for the election comes closer, the rival parties are leaving no stone unturned to attract the electorate and get their votes. The by-election outcome would be watched with bated breath by all concerned, as it would give some valuable indications regarding the changing political dynamics of the region.

Also read: Telangana Holiday: Hyderabad Colleges to Shut from November 3 over Fee Reimbursement Dues