LGT Holidays to Launch Rs 28-Crore IPO on August 19

Chennai-based travel service aggregator LGT Business Connextions (LGT Holidays) is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 19. The subscription window will remain open till August 21, and the company’s shares are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform from August 26.

The IPO is priced at ₹107 per share and aims to raise about ₹28.09 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 23.62 lakh shares worth ₹25.28 crore and an offer-for-sale of 2.62 lakh shares worth ₹2.81 crore by promoter Wilfred Selvaraj.

With a current valuation of around ₹100 crore, the company plans to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation to subscribe to the IPO. Investors are advised to consult their financial adviser before making any investment decisions.