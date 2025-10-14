iPhone 16 Pro Diwali Deals 2025: Best Prices & Offers in India

With Diwali just around the corner, Indian retailers are rolling out exciting offers on premium smartphones. One standout deal this festive season is the iPhone 16 Pro. Even though the iPhone 17 series has already hit the market, the iPhone 16 Pro continues to be a popular choice thanks to its high-end features comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro, but at a significantly lower price.

Best Platforms to Grab iPhone 16 Pro Diwali Deals

Both online and offline retailers are offering discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro this festive season. Online platforms typically offer better deals, but offline stores also have attractive offers. Here’s a breakdown of prices and offers across popular platforms:

1. Flipkart

Price: Rs. 1,04,999 for the 256GB variant (originally Rs. 1,19,900)

Offers: Rs. 4,000 off with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card + exchange bonus up to Rs. 61,900

2. Croma

Price: Rs. 1,13,490 for the 256GB variant

3. Vijay Sales

Price: Rs. 1,14,900 for the 256GB variant

Offer: Rs. 5,000 instant discount with ICICI credit card (non-EMI)

4. Reliance Digital

Price: Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant

5. BigBasket

Price: Rs. 99,990 for the 128GB variant

Note: Lowest price among all platforms for the base variant

Should You Buy the iPhone 16 Pro This Diwali?

If you’re planning to upgrade to a premium iPhone, Diwali 2025 is the perfect time. The iPhone 16 Pro combines powerful performance, an advanced camera system, and sleek design, all bundled with attractive festive offers. Whether you prefer shopping online for better prices or visiting a store for instant deals, there’s an option to suit every budget.

With these offers, the iPhone 16 Pro proves to be a value-packed choice this Diwali. Don’t miss the chance to grab it at a discounted price.