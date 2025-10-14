Bihar Elections: Where Is Singer Maithili Thakur of BJP Contesting From?

In a major development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, renowned singer Maithili Thakur has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is expected to contest from the Alinagar constituency in the Darbhanga district. Her move from music to politics has created widespread discussion across Bihar, as her popularity could add a new dimension to the state’s political landscape.

While the BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of her ticket, party insiders have indicated that Maithili is being considered for Alinagar, a seat known for its competitive nature. The decision to field her from this region is seen as a strategic one, aimed at connecting with the cultural heart of Mithila, where she enjoys immense popularity for her classical and folk music.

Maithili Thakur’s entry into politics aligns with the BJP’s continued effort to bring influential cultural figures into its fold. Her strong presence in the Mithila region and her massive social media following could give the party a valuable edge, especially among younger and first-time voters.

For Maithili, this marks a significant career transition. She will need to adapt quickly to the world of public rallies, grassroots campaigning, and constituency management. Political observers believe that her reputation for authenticity and her cultural identity might help her establish a strong emotional connection with voters.

However, she also faces the challenge of converting her fan base into a reliable vote bank, especially in a seat that has seen intense local-level competition in recent elections. As the BJP prepares to finalize its candidate list, all eyes are now on Maithili Thakur and whether her candidacy from Alinagar becomes official in the coming days.