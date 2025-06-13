India’s Richest: Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in World’s Top 20

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has once again reinforced his standing as India's wealthiest individual by securing the 17th position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a global list that ranks the 500 richest people in the world.

Close behind is Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, who has claimed the 20th spot, maintaining his place among the world’s wealth elite.

At the top of the list is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $364 billion. He is followed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose wealth is pegged at $244 billion, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with $234 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index also includes several other Indian business tycoons within the top 100:

Shiv Nadar is ranked 41st.

Shapoor Mistry is placed at 52nd.

Savitri Jindal holds the 59th position.

Azim Premji is ranked 69th.

Sunil Mittal comes in at 73rd.

Dilip Shanghvi takes the 79th spot.

Lakshmi Mittal rounds off the list at 86th position.

Globally, the top 10 richest individuals as per the latest index are: