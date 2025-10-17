Gold Set to Hit Rs. 2 Lakh by 2030, Say Trade Experts

The price of gold continues to soar, with rates increasing almost daily, sparking concern among buyers and excitement among investors. On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold rose sharply by Rs 3,330 per 10 grams, taking the rate to Rs 1,32,770. If this trend continues, market experts believe that 10 grams of gold could touch Rs 2 lakh in the coming years.

The steady rise in gold prices is being attributed to global economic instability and fluctuations in the value of the US dollar. With ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, and uncertainty in international markets, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safe-haven asset. The rise in loan rates on the American dollar has also played a significant role in the current uptrend, making gold more attractive as an investment alternative.

According to trade analysts, the current surge is not a short-term spike but part of a larger pattern that could extend until 2027. They predict that unless there is a major global financial correction, gold prices will continue their upward march.

In India, demand for gold traditionally peaks during the festive and wedding seasons, and this year’s record-breaking prices have already led to shifts in buying patterns. Jewelers report that while sales of heavy ornaments have slowed down, there is growing interest in smaller pieces, coins, and digital gold investments.

Financial experts suggest that investors should plan their purchases wisely, as the coming years may see even steeper prices. For those looking to buy, the current rise indicates that gold remains one of the most reliable long-term assets, especially amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

If the current trend holds, the glitter of gold is only going to shine brighter, and possibly much costlier by the time 2027 arrives.