Gold Rate Today May 5: Prices Increase Slightly After Continuous Drop

Gold prices saw a slight increase today, while silver registered a notable dip across Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and other parts of the Telugu states.

In Hyderabad, the price of 24-carat gold rose by ₹220 per 10 grams, bringing the new rate to ₹95,730. Similarly, 22-carat gold went up by ₹200 per 10 grams and is now priced at ₹87,750.

On the other hand, silver prices dropped significantly. The price of 1 kilogram of silver fell by ₹1,000, with the new rate standing at ₹1,08,000.

Current Gold Rates (May 5, 2025):

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹95,730

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹87,750

Silver Price:

Silver (1 KG): ₹1,08,000

These rates are nearly the same across other major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Gold and silver prices fluctuate daily based on multiple factors like international market trends, currency exchange rates, inflation, and central bank policies. Today’s gold increase reflects a slight uptick in global demand, while silver dropped due to reduced industrial buying.