Gold Rate Today May 27: Gold Prices See Slight Increase

Gold prices experienced a slight increase today in Hyderabad. The price of 24-carat gold rose by ₹490 to ₹98,130 for 10 grams, while 22-carat gold went up by ₹450 to ₹89,950 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at ₹1,11,000 per kilogram without any change

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 27, 2025)

24-carat gold: ₹98,130

22-carat gold: ₹89,950

Silver Price (per kilogram)

Silver: ₹1,11,000

The price trends in Hyderabad are consistent with those in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where gold and silver rates remain almost the same. The slight increase in gold prices reflects ongoing fluctuations in global markets and shifts in currency exchange rates. Local demand for gold, especially for weddings and festivals, also influences these changes.

Silver prices stayed steady today despite the gold price hike, showing no significant market movement.

Overall, precious metals markets continue to experience mild volatility due to international economic factors. Buyers and investors are advised to monitor these changes closely before making any transactions.