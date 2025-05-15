Gold Rate Today May 15: Gold Prices Fall by Rs 4750 in 4 Days

Gold prices have dropped sharply today. In Hyderabad, both gold and silver saw significant decreases. Here are the latest prices:

Today’s Gold & Silver Rates in Hyderabad (May 15, 2025)

Gold Prices (per 10 grams):

24-carat gold: ₹93,930

22-carat gold: ₹86,100

Silver Price (per kg):

Silver: ₹1,08,000

Similar rates are being seen in both Telugu states. Over the last four days alone, gold prices have fallen by ₹4,750 — a noticeable drop.

Experts say this fall is mainly due to easing global tensions and improving economic conditions. The recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, along with the end of the U.S.-China trade war, has brought more stability worldwide. When things are calm, investors usually move their money from gold to other high-return options, reducing demand for gold.

If these positive trends continue, gold prices may stay low in the coming days. This could be a good opportunity for those looking to invest in gold or buy jewelry. Still, since market prices can change quickly, staying informed and checking updates regularly is important before making any buying decisions.