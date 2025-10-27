Gold Price Today, October 27: Rates Slip Across India After a Recent Surge

Gold Rate Today, October 27, 2025: After several days of soaring prices, the bullion market has witnessed a welcome dip in gold rates, offering some relief to buyers and jewelry enthusiasts across India.

According to market updates, both 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices saw a significant fall today. However, the dip has left investors a bit disappointed as gold’s recent rally had boosted their portfolio value.

October 27, 2025 Gold Prices (per 10 grams):

24-carat gold: ₹1,24,480 — down by ₹1,140

22-carat gold: ₹1,14,100 — down by ₹1,050

Experts believe the decline could be due to fluctuations in the international market and strengthening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. With global economic uncertainties easing slightly, gold demand has softened in recent days.

Jewellers say that while this fall provides some respite to customers who were postponing purchases, the prices are still higher compared to earlier months. Many expect the rates to stabilize in the coming week depending on global market trends and domestic demand during the festive season.

On the other hand, silver prices have remained unchanged in the bullion market. The rate continues to stand at ₹1,70,000 per kilogram, maintaining stability despite the dip in gold.

Overall, the small correction in gold prices is being seen as a temporary phase, and traders suggest keeping an eye on the market before making major investment or purchase decisions.