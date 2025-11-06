Gold Prices Today, Nov 6: Gold Rates Fall Again – Check City-Wise Prices in India

Gold and silver prices in India continue to be closely tracked by buyers and investors. Compared to last week, gold rates have eased slightly after a brief surge, with 24K gold now priced above Rs 1.2 lakh per 10 grams. 22K and 18K gold are trading at Rs 1,11,340 and Rs 91,100 per 10 grams respectively. Silver prices remain stable across major cities, ranging from Rs 1,504 to Rs 1,629 per 10 grams depending on the location. These updated rates provide a clear reference for those looking to buy gold or silver today, reflecting small shifts in prices compared to last week.

Gold Rates Today, November 6, 2025 (per 10 grams):

24K Gold: Rs 1,21,470

Rs 1,21,470 22K Gold: Rs 1,11,340

Rs 1,11,340 18K Gold: Rs 91,100

City-wise gold rates (per 10 grams):

Chennai:

24K Rs 12,196

22K Rs 11,179

18K Rs 9,324

Mumbai:

24K Rs 12,147

22K Rs 11,134

18K Rs 9,110

Delhi:

24K Rs 12,162

22K Rs 11,149

18K Rs 9,125

Ahmedabad:

24K Rs 12,152

22K Rs 11,139

18K Rs 9,115

Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam:

24K Rs 12,147

22K Rs 11,134

18K Rs 9,110

Silver Rates Today, November 6, 2025: (per gram, 100 grams, and 1 kg):

Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam:

10 grams: Rs 1,629

100 grams: Rs 16,290

1 kg: Rs 1,62,900

Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad:

10 grams: Rs 1,504

100 grams: Rs 15,040

1 kg: Rs 1,50,400

Disclaimer:The gold and silver prices mentioned in this article are indicative and may vary slightly depending on the local market, dealer, or city. Rates are subject to change throughout the day due to fluctuations in demand and supply. Readers are advised to verify current rates with local jewelers or authorized dealers before making any purchase or investment decisions.