Gold Prices in India Rise Slightly on June 21

Gold prices in India saw a slight increase on June 21, 2025, following a minor dip the previous day. The rate of 24 karat gold rose by ₹27 to ₹10,075 per gram, while 22 karat gold climbed by ₹25 to ₹9,235 per gram. On June 20, 24K gold was priced at ₹10,048 per gram and 22K at ₹9,210, marking a brief decline before this recovery.

Gold Rates in India (per gram):

24K Gold: ₹10,075

22K Gold: ₹9,235

18K Gold: ₹7,556

City-wise Gold Prices Today (Per gm) :

Chennai: 24K - ₹10,075

Mumbai: 24K - ₹10,075

Delhi: 24K - ₹10,090

Kolkata: 24K - ₹10,075

Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune: Same as Mumbai

Vadodara & Ahmedabad: 24K - ₹10,080

Despite daily fluctuations, gold continues to be a trusted investment and cultural favorite in India.