Gold Prices in India Rise Slightly on June 21

Jun 21, 2025, 16:55 IST
Gold prices in India saw a slight increase on June 21, 2025, following a minor dip the previous day. The rate of 24 karat gold rose by ₹27 to ₹10,075 per gram, while 22 karat gold climbed by ₹25 to ₹9,235 per gram. On June 20, 24K gold was priced at ₹10,048 per gram and 22K at ₹9,210, marking a brief decline before this recovery.

Gold Rates in India (per gram):

  • 24K Gold: ₹10,075
  • 22K Gold: ₹9,235
  • 18K Gold: ₹7,556

City-wise Gold Prices Today (Per gm) :

  • Chennai: 24K - ₹10,075
  • Mumbai: 24K - ₹10,075
  • Delhi: 24K - ₹10,090 
  • Kolkata: 24K - ₹10,075

Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune: Same as Mumbai

Vadodara & Ahmedabad: 24K - ₹10,080 

Despite daily fluctuations, gold continues to be a trusted investment and cultural favorite in India.


