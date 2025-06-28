Gold Prices Drop in India on June 28, 2025: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India have recorded a modest decline ahead of the weekend. According to early market data, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by ₹450 — falling from ₹99,030 on Friday to ₹98,580 on Saturday. Silver too followed the downward trend, with 1 kg priced at ₹1,08,999, down ₹869 from the previous day’s ₹1,09,868.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices – June 28, 2025

Hyderabad:

Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)

Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)

Vijayawada:

Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)

Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)

Visakhapatnam:

Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)

Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)

Proddatur:

Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)

Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)

Note: These rates reflect early morning market trends and are subject to change throughout the day depending on global and domestic factors.

Global Spot Market Update – June 28, 2025

Gold prices in the international market have also witnessed a decline. Spot gold fell from $3,294 per ounce on Friday to $3,274 on Saturday, marking a $20 dip. Silver is currently trading at $36 per ounce.

Fuel Prices Stable in Telugu States – June 28, 2025

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi.

Hyderabad:

Petrol – ₹107.45/litre

Diesel – ₹95.63/litre

Visakhapatnam:

Petrol – ₹108.27/litre

Diesel – ₹96.16/litre

Delhi: