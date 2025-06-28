Gold Prices Drop in India on June 28, 2025: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India have recorded a modest decline ahead of the weekend. According to early market data, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by ₹450 — falling from ₹99,030 on Friday to ₹98,580 on Saturday. Silver too followed the downward trend, with 1 kg priced at ₹1,08,999, down ₹869 from the previous day’s ₹1,09,868.
City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices – June 28, 2025
Hyderabad:
- Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)
- Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)
Vijayawada:
- Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)
- Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)
Visakhapatnam:
- Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)
- Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)
Proddatur:
- Gold – ₹98,580 (10 grams)
- Silver – ₹1,08,999 (1 kg)
Note: These rates reflect early morning market trends and are subject to change throughout the day depending on global and domestic factors.
Global Spot Market Update – June 28, 2025
Gold prices in the international market have also witnessed a decline. Spot gold fell from $3,294 per ounce on Friday to $3,274 on Saturday, marking a $20 dip. Silver is currently trading at $36 per ounce.
Fuel Prices Stable in Telugu States – June 28, 2025
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi.
Hyderabad:
- Petrol – ₹107.45/litre
- Diesel – ₹95.63/litre
Visakhapatnam:
- Petrol – ₹108.27/litre
- Diesel – ₹96.16/litre
Delhi:
- Petrol – ₹94.76/litre
- Diesel – ₹87.66/litre