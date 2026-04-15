Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 15: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India remained largely stable on April 15, 2026, with slight fluctuations across purity levels. As per the latest data, 24K gold is priced around ₹15,394 per gram, while 22K gold stands at ₹14,111 per gram and 18K gold at ₹11,546 per gram.

Meanwhile, silver prices witnessed a sharp rise, reflecting strong demand in the domestic market. Market trends indicate that global economic uncertainty and investor interest in safe-haven assets continue to influence gold and silver rates.

Gold prices may vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand conditions.

Gold Prices Today, April 15, 2026:

Delhi

24K – ₹1,53,900

22K – ₹1,41,100

18K – ₹1,15,400

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,53,800

22K – ₹1,41,000

18K – ₹1,15,300

Chennai

24K – ₹1,54,200

22K – ₹1,41,400

18K – ₹1,15,600

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,53,800

22K – ₹1,41,000

18K – ₹1,15,300

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,53,900

22K – ₹1,41,100

18K – ₹1,15,400

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,53,800

22K – ₹1,41,000

18K – ₹1,15,300

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,53,900

22K – ₹1,41,100

18K – ₹1,15,400

Silver Prices Today, April 15, 2026:

Delhi

₹2,54,900

Mumbai

₹2,54,900

Chennai

₹2,54,900

Hyderabad

₹2,54,900

Bengaluru

₹2,54,900

Kolkata

₹2,54,900

Ahmedabad