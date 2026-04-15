Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 15: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India remained largely stable on April 15, 2026, with slight fluctuations across purity levels. As per the latest data, 24K gold is priced around ₹15,394 per gram, while 22K gold stands at ₹14,111 per gram and 18K gold at ₹11,546 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices witnessed a sharp rise, reflecting strong demand in the domestic market. Market trends indicate that global economic uncertainty and investor interest in safe-haven assets continue to influence gold and silver rates.
Gold prices may vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand conditions.
Gold Prices Today, April 15, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K – ₹1,53,900
- 22K – ₹1,41,100
- 18K – ₹1,15,400
Mumbai
- 24K – ₹1,53,800
- 22K – ₹1,41,000
- 18K – ₹1,15,300
Chennai
- 24K – ₹1,54,200
- 22K – ₹1,41,400
- 18K – ₹1,15,600
Hyderabad
- 24K – ₹1,53,800
- 22K – ₹1,41,000
- 18K – ₹1,15,300
Bengaluru
- 24K – ₹1,53,900
- 22K – ₹1,41,100
- 18K – ₹1,15,400
Kolkata
- 24K – ₹1,53,800
- 22K – ₹1,41,000
- 18K – ₹1,15,300
Ahmedabad
- 24K – ₹1,53,900
- 22K – ₹1,41,100
- 18K – ₹1,15,400
Silver Prices Today, April 15, 2026:
Delhi
- ₹2,54,900
Mumbai
- ₹2,54,900
Chennai
- ₹2,54,900
Hyderabad
- ₹2,54,900
Bengaluru
- ₹2,54,900
Kolkata
- ₹2,54,900
Ahmedabad
- ₹2,54,900