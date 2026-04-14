Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 14: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India remained slightly volatile on April 14, 2026, influenced by global market trends, currency movements, and geopolitical developments. Experts say that fluctuations in the US dollar and international demand continue to impact domestic bullion rates.
As per the latest retail trends, gold prices are holding steady with minor changes, while silver continues to trade at relatively high levels. Investors are closely tracking the market ahead of upcoming festive demand and global economic cues.
Across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, prices vary slightly due to local taxes and demand. However, the overall trend remains stable with marginal fluctuations in both gold and silver rates.
Gold of 24K purity (99.9%) remains the most expensive due to its high purity, while 22K gold is widely used for jewellery. Silver (999 purity) is also witnessing steady demand in both investment and industrial sectors.
Gold Prices Today, April 14, 2026:
Delhi
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,450
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,740
Mumbai
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,300
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,600
Chennai
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,700
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,40,000
Kolkata
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,450
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,740
Bengaluru
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,550
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,850
Hyderabad
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,550
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,850
Pune
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,300
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,600
Ahmedabad
- Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,400
- Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,700
Silver Prices Today, April 14, 2026:
Delhi
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900
Mumbai
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900
Chennai
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,55,500
Kolkata
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900
Bengaluru
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900
Hyderabad
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900
Pune
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900
Ahmedabad
- Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900