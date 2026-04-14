Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 14: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India remained slightly volatile on April 14, 2026, influenced by global market trends, currency movements, and geopolitical developments. Experts say that fluctuations in the US dollar and international demand continue to impact domestic bullion rates.

As per the latest retail trends, gold prices are holding steady with minor changes, while silver continues to trade at relatively high levels. Investors are closely tracking the market ahead of upcoming festive demand and global economic cues.

Across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, prices vary slightly due to local taxes and demand. However, the overall trend remains stable with marginal fluctuations in both gold and silver rates.

Gold of 24K purity (99.9%) remains the most expensive due to its high purity, while 22K gold is widely used for jewellery. Silver (999 purity) is also witnessing steady demand in both investment and industrial sectors.

Gold Prices Today, April 14, 2026:

Delhi

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,450

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,740

Mumbai

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,300

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,600

Chennai

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,700

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,40,000

Kolkata

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,450

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,740

Bengaluru

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,550

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,850

Hyderabad

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,550

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,850

Pune

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,300

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,600

Ahmedabad

Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,400

Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,700

Silver Prices Today, April 14, 2026:

Delhi

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Mumbai

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Chennai

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,55,500

Kolkata

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Bengaluru

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Hyderabad

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Pune

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Ahmedabad