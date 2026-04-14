Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 14: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Apr 14, 2026, 11:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India remained slightly volatile on April 14, 2026, influenced by global market trends, currency movements, and geopolitical developments. Experts say that fluctuations in the US dollar and international demand continue to impact domestic bullion rates.

As per the latest retail trends, gold prices are holding steady with minor changes, while silver continues to trade at relatively high levels. Investors are closely tracking the market ahead of upcoming festive demand and global economic cues.

Across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, prices vary slightly due to local taxes and demand. However, the overall trend remains stable with marginal fluctuations in both gold and silver rates.

Gold of 24K purity (99.9%) remains the most expensive due to its high purity, while 22K gold is widely used for jewellery. Silver (999 purity) is also witnessing steady demand in both investment and industrial sectors.

Gold Prices Today, April 14, 2026:

Delhi

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,450
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,740

Mumbai

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,300
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,600

Chennai

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,700
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,40,000

Kolkata

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,450
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,740

Bengaluru

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,550
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,850

Hyderabad

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,550
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,850

Pune

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,300
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,600

Ahmedabad

  • Gold 24K (10g) – ₹1,52,400
  • Gold 22K (10g) – ₹1,39,700

Silver Prices Today, April 14, 2026:

Delhi

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Mumbai

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Chennai

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,55,500

Kolkata

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Bengaluru

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Hyderabad

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Pune

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

Ahmedabad

  • Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,54,900

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