Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 21, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India surged sharply on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, as rising global uncertainty prompted investors to move toward safe-haven assets. Escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding Greenland and concerns over instability in Japanese government debt have significantly boosted demand for precious metals, pushing domestic prices to record highs.

Gold prices today across major cities

Gold rates witnessed a strong upswing across key Indian markets. As per data from the India Bullions website, gold is currently trading at around Rs 151,230 per 10 grams nationwide.

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, recorded 24-carat gold at Rs 150,960 per 10 grams, while Kolkata followed closely at Rs 150,760. Delhi saw slightly lower prices at Rs 150,700 per 10 grams.

Southern cities continued to lead the rally. Chennai registered the highest gold price at Rs 151,400 per 10 grams, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 151,200 and Bengaluru at Rs 151,080, widening the price gap between southern metros and northern markets.

City-wise gold rates (per 10 grams):

Mumbai: Rs 150,960

Delhi: Rs 150,700

Bengaluru: Rs 151,080

Chennai: Rs 151,400

Hyderabad: Rs 151,200

Kolkata: Rs 150,760

Silver prices today: Bigger gains

Silver outperformed gold in terms of gains, with the national average climbing to Rs 323,920 per kilogram. In Mumbai, silver is trading at Rs 323,330, while Delhi recorded Rs 322,770 per kilogram.

Southern markets again topped the charts, with Chennai witnessing silver prices of Rs 324,270 per kilogram and Hyderabad at Rs 323,840, driven by strong regional demand and local tax variations.

Global market cues

The domestic rally mirrors trends in international markets. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,775.40 per ounce, while silver gained 0.3% to $94.89 per ounce. Market analysts attribute the surge to falling interest rates, geopolitical risks, and weakening confidence in the US dollar, all of which have strengthened gold’s appeal as a safe investment.

Why prices are climbing

Experts point to heightened investor anxiety amid geopolitical developments and financial instability in global markets. In uncertain times, gold and silver are widely viewed as protective assets, resulting in increased buying pressure and record-breaking prices.

What buyers should know

Consumers planning to buy gold or silver—either for investment or personal use—are advised to track daily price movements closely. City-wise variations remain significant, with southern metros currently recording the highest rates, while northern and eastern cities offer relatively lower prices.