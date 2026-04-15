EPFO New Rule: Members Can Now Delink Wrong Member IDs from UAN Easily

In a major relief for employees, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced an updated facility allowing members to delink incorrect Member IDs (MIDs) from their Universal Account Number (UAN) more easily.

As per the latest update, the facility has now been expanded to cover cases where wrong Member IDs were created without the employee’s knowledge, even if contributions were already made to those accounts.

This move aims to fix common issues like duplicate or incorrect PF accounts, ensuring that employees’ savings and service records remain accurate.

How the New Rule Works

EPFO members can now raise a request directly through the official member portal to remove any incorrect Member ID linked to their UAN. Once the request is submitted, it is sent to the employer for approval.

If the employer approves, the incorrect ID is removed.

If the employer delays or rejects the request, the case is escalated to the EPFO regional office for further review.

Why This Update Matters

Earlier, delinking was limited and often complicated, especially when contributions had already been deposited. With this new rule:

Employees can correct PF records more easily

Issues caused by duplicate or wrong accounts can be resolved faster

PF balance, withdrawals, and transfers become smoother

Who Should Use This Facility

This feature is especially useful for employees who:

Have multiple Member IDs linked to one UAN

Notice incorrect or duplicate PF accounts

Were assigned wrong IDs by employers

Overall, the new EPFO update simplifies account management and helps ensure that employees’ provident fund savings are accurately maintained.