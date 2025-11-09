Bank Holidays Next Week Nov 10-16: Will Banks Be Closed?

As businesses wrap up the week and customers plan their banking needs, it’s good news for those planning branch visits: for the upcoming week beginning Monday, banks across most parts of India will continue normal operations. According to the latest banking holiday calendar, the only official scheduled closure for many branches will be for Sunday, November 16.

The holiday calendar is governed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with state governments, and it sets the schedule for branch closures under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Essential digital services like online banking and UPI remain available even on bank holidays, but physical branches and cheque-clearance counters are affected.

For customers, this means that from Monday through Saturday, branches should be open and ready to handle normal transactions, including deposit lodgement, cash withdrawal, customer service queries, and account openings. If you were holding off on heavy banking tasks due to uncertainty over closures, you’re clear to proceed.

That said, local conditions matter. While a nationwide closure is only on the horizon for Sunday, certain states occasionally declare additional holidays for regional observances or events. It’s wise to check with your preferred branch or your bank’s resource page in case of any localised closure.

The message is simple: if you have financial transactions, paperwork or branch visits planned, you’ll find routine access for most of the week, and digital platforms remain at your service even on the one holiday.