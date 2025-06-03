Apple to Open Third Retail Store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia

Global tech giant Apple is all set to deepen its retail presence in India with the launch of its third official store, this time in Bengaluru. Following successful openings in Mumbai and Delhi, Apple is now eyeing South India as its next growth frontier.

New Store Location

The upcoming store will be located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in North Bengaluru, one of the city’s latest premium shopping destinations. With this move, Apple aims to tap into the tech-savvy and high-spending consumer base of the region.

Delhi store: Strengthens Apple's hold in North India

Strengthens Apple's hold in North India Mumbai store: Boosts presence in Western India

Boosts presence in Western India Bengaluru store: Set to capture the Southern India market

Adding to this momentum, Apple’s key manufacturing partner Foxconn is also reportedly establishing a new production facility in the area, signaling the company’s long-term investment in the region.

Leasing Details: Apple’s High-Stakes Retail Bet

According to a Times of India report, Apple has signed a 10-year lease for the new store, occupying 7,997.8 square feet of space.

Monthly Rent: Over ₹16 lakh

Over ₹16 lakh Annual Rent: ₹2.09 crore

₹2.09 crore Lease Start Date: November 8, 2024

November 8, 2024 Rent Payments Begin: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 Property Owner: Sparkle One Mall Developers Pvt. Ltd.

The agreement was revealed through documents sourced from a leading real estate platform.