Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Best Smart TV Deals 2025

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is now live, offering great deals on smart TVs from leading brands such as Kodak and Blaupunkt. Prices begin as low as Rs 5,999, and this sale is just the right time to give your home entertainment system an upgrade.

Kodak Smart TV Deals

Kodak Special Edition Series: Avail a 24-inch smart TV at Rs 5,999, which comes with a Bezel-less design and pre-installed apps such as YouTube, Sony Liv, Prime Video, and Zee5.

Kodak 9XPRO Series: Android 11 powered, these TVs feature a Realtek Processor, Dolby Digital Plus, Netflix built-in, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and more, all at Rs 9,999 onwards.

Matrix QLED TV: Enjoy rich QLED colors and 48W Dolby-driven sound with Kodak's powerful Matrix Smart TV, now on Google TV, starting at Rs 20,999 for a 43-inch model.

Blaupunkt Smart TV Deals

Full HD, Sigma, and 4K QLED Models: The new lineup of Smart TVs from Blaupunkt boasts superior sound, with the 55-inch and 65-inch models each having 4 speakers producing a powerful 70W output.

Premium Smart TVs: Get the 75-inch model for Rs 69,999 or go for budget options like 43-inch and 40-inch ones with bright QLED screens starting at Rs 15,499.

Don't Miss Out

Amazon Prime members enjoy early access 12 hours ahead of others, so don't hesitate to grab these amazing deals. Go to Amazon's website today and upgrade your home entertainment system with new smart TVs

