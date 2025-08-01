Fans nationwide are wishing Mrunal Thakur, who is always lovely and skilled, a wonderful 33rd birthday on August 1. With her diverse acting, stylish sense, and expanding fan base across industries, the actress has proven her longevity.

From her early television days to her consecutive films in Telugu and Hindi, Mrunal has earned a place among the most renowned figures in the Indian entertainment sector. Let's honor Mrunal Thakur on her auspicious day by going back through her remarkable life story, enormous wealth, collection of expensive cars, and five daring fashion moments.

Mrunal Thakur was born in Maharashtra's Dhule district on August 1, 1992. She attended St. Joseph's Convent School before enrolling at Vasant Vihar High School. When she enrolled at KC College in Mumbai, her scholastic career took a drastic turn, but she dropped out of school halfway through after landing her first major acting role.

Everything to Know About Actress Mrunal Thakur on Her Birthday

Her first TV appearance was on Mujhse Kuchh Kehti. She costarred with Mohit Sehgal as Gauri Bhosle in Yeh Khamoshiyaan on Star Plus. Although the show marked her debut in the entertainment industry, it was just the beginning, as she later became well-known for her roles in Nach Baliye 7, Saubhagyalaxmi, Arjun, and Kumkum Bhagya.

Even though she gained popularity on television, Mrunal had to make a significant impact in Bollywood, where she made her debut in the highly regarded movie Love Sonia. She gained a great deal of appreciation for her acting abilities as she played the journey of a young girl who was ensnared in human trafficking in the movie. She costarred with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, which was her breakout performance.

Since then, Mrunal has starred in movies such as Lust Stories 2, Jersey, Pippa, Dhamaka, Toofan, Batla House, and Pippa. Her captivating roles in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna have also caused a stir in the Telugu cinema industry.

Mrunal Thakur Net Worth 2025

Mrunal's estimated net worth is an astounding Rs 33 crore, per a study by Lifestyle Asia. The actress reportedly costs about Rs 2 crore every film, and her main sources of income are still cinema roles, OTT ventures, brand endorsements, and appearances at events. Her monthly income is said to be approximately Rs 60 lakh.

Mrunal Thakur's Stellar Car Collection

In her free time, Mrunal enjoys luxurious travel, and her collection of cars clearly demonstrates her passion for high-end vehicles.The actress owns three unique vehicles: a Mercedes-Benz S-450 4MATIC, which she bought in 2023; a beautiful Toyota Fortuner; and a Honda Accord. The purchase of her luxury automobile, which cost an incredible Rs 1.80 crore, marked a major turning point in her career.

Mrunal Thakur Boyfriend

Mrunal Thakur is currently single, and there are no confirmed reports of her dating any Tollywood or Bollywood actor. However, there were widespread speculations of her getting married to actor Sumanth. Both of them shared brief screen space in the Telugu film, Sita Ramam. As rumors started to grow, Sumanth issued a clarification and denied rumors of linkups with Mrunal Thakur. The information confirms that the actress is single and is focused solely on doing quality films.